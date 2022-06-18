Someone Is Paying $19 Million to Have Lunch With Warren Buffett

CHEAT SHEET
An anonymous bidder has agreed to pay $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett—the last in the 91-year-old billionaire’s series of charity auctions. The bid is four times the amount paid in 2019, the last time the auction was held, and benefits Glide, a homelessness charity in San Francisco. In a press release about the lunch, the Berkshire Hathaway founder sounded wistful about the annual meals he’s had at Smith & Wollensky since 2000. “It’s been nothing but good,” he said, according to The Wall Street Journal. “I’ve met a lot of interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money is going to be put to very good uses.”