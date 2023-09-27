Someone Keeps Sending Russian Propagandists Severed Pig Heads

A Russian propagandist who called for the ethnic cleansing of Ukrainians in the wake of Moscow’s full-scale invasion discovered a severed pig’s head outside his front door this week—making him the third Kremlin mouthpiece to receive such a “gift” in recent days.

Timofei Sergeitsev, the author of an infamous column in state-run media titled, “What Russia Should Do With Ukraine,” immediately called police after finding the swine head in a black plastic bag on Tuesday night, according to Baza. He is said to have told police he’d been receiving numerous threats via email and over the phone. Sergeitsev’s genocidal takes on the war against Ukraine got him sanctioned by the European Union and Canada in early 2022.

After news broke of his special delivery, military expert Konstantin Sivkov raised his hand to say that he too was part of the ever-expanding pig’s head club, with his neighbors allegedly finding a grisly package outside his door on Sept. 19.

“I was on vacation. They planted a pig’s head right under the door of the apartment. Then they called me and said this was because I was behaving wrong in the media landscape. They started to demand that I refuse to support the actions of the president of Russia, and drop support for the special military operation and our Armed Forces,” Sivkov told RIA Novosti.

“There were threats up to and including murder. The following was said verbatim: ‘We have long arms, and we can kill you at any moment, and we’ll get away with it,’” Sivkov claimed.

According to Telegram channel 112, Mikhail Tereshchenko, a military photographer for the TASS news agency, was the first to receive a pig’s head. Bizarrely, a courier is said to have brought Tereshchenko a package containing a pig’s head on Sept. 19—and the outlet claimed a search of the courier revealed he or she was carrying four more bags with the same gruesome contents.

So far, only state-run media and Telegram channels known to be friendly with law enforcement have reported on the decapitated pig heads. The press service of Rossiya Segodnya, Sergeitsev’s employer, told RIA Novosti that whoever had sent the packages “did not live up to their beloved U.S.A. There, it’s a horse’s head and the Sicilian mafia. And here, as usual, just pigs.”

The news comes as the United Nations confirmed it was investigating Russian state media coverage for potential incitement to genocide in Ukraine.