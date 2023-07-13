CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Someone Mailed a Severed Finger to French President’s Residence: Report
DIGITAL COMMUNICATION
Read it at Valeurs actuelles
A severed human finger was mailed to the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a report. The grim package was received by the correspondence service of the Élysée Palace in Paris sometime between Sunday and Monday, a security source told Valeurs actuelles. “The finger was put in a fridge where police officers keep their lunchboxes,” the source said, adding that the individual to whom the amputated digit belongs had been identified. “This immediately triggered the appropriate procedure for cases of distress, so that the individual in question could be taken in charge by the competent services and undergo the appropriate medical follow-up,” a source close to the case said.