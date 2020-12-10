Someone Named ‘Rob’ Is Targeting a Top Pennsylvania Republican With Pro-Trump Robocalls

As his already long prospects for overturning the election results have grown even more remote, President Donald Trump has amplified pressure on state Republicans to hit the brakes on certifying Joe Biden’s win.

Now, a robocall campaign has been launched targeting the top Republican in Pennsylvania’s state legislature over his refusal to help overturn Biden’s victory in the state last month. And it’s a mystery who is behind it.

In the calls, a man who identifies himself only as “Rob” accuses statehouse speaker Bryan Cutler of “siding with the Democrats that have been cheating us out of a fair election.” “Rob” asks recipients of the call to “stand with President Trump and against Speaker Cutler and the rest of those weak-kneed Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania House.”