Someone Tell Diddy’s Lawyer That Costco Doesn’t Even Sell Baby Oil
SLIPPERY DEFENSE
Despite a lawyer for Sean “Diddy” Combs suggesting that so much baby oil was found at the rapper’s home because he buys in bulk at Costco, the wholesale chain is denying it even sells the product. The baby oil discourse began last week when the rapper’s sex trafficking indictment alleged he had 1,000 bottles of the slippery stuff stockpiled in his home. “I don’t think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know,” Marc Agnifilo told the New York Post in response to the baby oil bombshell. However, TMZ reports that Costco says it doesn’t even stock baby oil at any of its U.S. warehouses. The tabloid did its due diligence and checked to see if Sam’s Club, another popular bulk chain, sold the stuff, but alas, it isn’t in the baby oil business either. Perhaps the rapper shops on Amazon.