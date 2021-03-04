Someone Took Over Salesforce’s LinkedIn Page to Write ‘Black Lives Still F*cking Matter’
‘GASLIT, MANIPULATED, BULLIED’
Someone hijacked Salesforce’s LinkedIn account last week and displayed a message in support of Black Lives Matter. “Hey everybody, we just want you to know what while CPAC is going on, BLACK LIVES STILL FUCKING MATTER. PEACE,” an anonymous person posted Friday. “Last Friday, we became aware of unauthorized access to one of our social media accounts. We took quick action and secured it,” a Salesforce spokesperson told CNBC Wednesday. The post comes after two Black employees who left Salesforce wrote public statements detailing their experiences with a racist work environment at the company. A former senior manager wrote she was “gaslit, manipulated, bullied, neglected and mostly unsupported” while at the company. Some Salesforce employees reacted positively to the post, which has since been taken down by the company.