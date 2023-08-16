Creepy ‘Gimp’ Suspect Is Barred From ‘Wriggling’ on Ground Before Trial
BIZARRE
A U.K. court just had to make a very strange order. Joshua Hunt, 32, known as the “Somerset Gimp” for allegedly leaping out at two women while in a latex gimp suit in May, has been banned from “crawling, wriggling or writhing” on the ground before his trial. He faces two charges of intentional harassment, alarm or distress—although he denies any acts of costumed terror. Under the interim order, Hunt also cannot wear a mask or possess one in public, nor can he don black all-in-one clothing at night in public. He is additionally barred from visiting the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset, where he allegedly committed the offenses. The court previously heard that female motorists spotted a man in an all-black costume at night and reported the bizarre sight to the police. Hunt was released on unconditional bail until his trial and has his next appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on October 27.