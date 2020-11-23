Sometimes, the Best Clues Come from Unlikely Sources

Did you know that Mia Farrow (@miafarrow) is active on Twitter? If you solved last Tuesday's puzzle you did, where MIA at 3-D was clued as [Farrow with about 427k Twitter followers].

There's nothing wrong with cluing MIA Farrow with reference to one of her classic movies, or referencing the exploits of another famous Mia, like soccer's Mia Hamm. But Twitter has opened up a whole new line of interesting clues for crossword standbys that lend renewed relevance to celebs who may be past their career prime, but are still tweeting like champs.

Yoko ONO (@yokoono) is another good example. Of course her last name has appeared in many puzzles, often clued to the Grammy-winning album "Double Fantasy" that she and John Lennon released in 1980. But how much more fun and timely to have a clue like [Artist who tweeted a poem last week that began: " Sit under a blue sky. Keep your head open and empty."]?

It's not just with people, either. Oreo has its own Twitter account (@oreo, of course) that's rather hilarious and a good source of new info for clues. A recent clue mentioned that there's a new gluten-free Oreo coming out in January 2021. News you can use, right in your crossword!

So, among all the things for which Twitter is useful, add one more: rejuvenating the clues of crossword-famous celebs! Just tweet, and we shall retweet you in our clues.

Got a crossword-friendly Twitter account you like? Tweet it to #beastxword and we'll scan it for clue-worthy material.

