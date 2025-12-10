Son Arrested After Grammy-Nominee Stabbed to Death
Grammy-nominated opera, classical and gospel singer Jubilant Sykes was stabbed to death at his home in Santa Monica on Monday. He was 71. Police told KTLA that his 31-year-old son, Micay Sykes, was “found inside the residence and taken into custody without incident.” Sykes’ neighbor and friend was the first to identify him as the victim during a Tuesday interview with KTLA, telling the outlet, “I was born and raised in Santa Monica, so we were really pretty close out here. What a singer … good spirit, good-hearted person, beautiful family.” Micah will be booked on suspicion of homicide and the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration. Police have said evidence from the scene is being processed, and a weapon was recovered. Sykes, a native Angeleno and world-renowned baritone, was nominated for his role as the Celebrant in the 2009 recording of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass. “Initially, I had no dreams of becoming an opera singer,” Sykes said in 2019. “But that changed when I was at Cal State Fullerton. I had teachers who poured their lives into me. I had everything I needed right on campus to prepare me for my career.”