Son of Charlotte Sena’s Accused Abductor Says His Pops ‘Should Die’
‘HE’S DISGUSTING’
The son of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena’s alleged abductor had some choice words for his father following news of his arrest, yelling at a TMZ cameraman on Tuesday that he thinks his father is “disgusting,” “gross,” and that he “should die.” Authorities said Craig Nelson Ross, Jr., was busted Monday night after cops found Sena, a 9-year-old who was abducted last weekend during a bike ride at an upstate New York campground, hidden in a cupboard inside Ross’ camper. Ross’ adult son, identified only as Joshua by TMZ, shouted insults toward his dad while asking reporters to leave him alone. “He’s in jail. We want nothing to do with him,” Joshua said from a screened-in porch. “I couldn’t give a fuck if the dude dropped dead tomorrow. I could care less.” Authorities said they hunted Ross down using a fingerprint left on a ransom note he dropped off in a mailbox at Sena’s family home. He’s since been arrested and charged with kidnapping.