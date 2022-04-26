Son of Dead Russian Oligarch: My Dad Did Not Kill My Mom and Sister
SUSPICIOUS
The son of a Russian oligarch who was said to have died by suicide after killing his wife and daughter in Spain said his father was murdered. “My father is not a killer,” Fedor Protosenya, the 22-year-old son of Sergey Protosenya, told the Daily Mail. Police said Protosenya, 55, killed his wife and teenage daughter during a rage-fueled tirade over Easter, but police said no suicide note was discovered and there were no fingerprints on the weapons. Protosenya, who served as the deputy chairman of the Russian gas firm Novotek, also had no bloodstains on his body. “He could never do anything to harm them,” said the younger Protosenya, who had stayed home while his family vacationed in Spain. “I don’t know what happened that night but I know that my dad did not hurt them.” The oligarch’s death marked the fourth death of high-level Russian citizens in the last few months, with some also dying by apparent murder-suicides in the run-up and during Russia’s war with Ukraine.