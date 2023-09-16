CHEAT SHEET
    Son of ‘El Chapo’ Extradited to the United States From Mexico

    LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the report on the capture of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman Lopez.

    Luis Barron / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

    Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was extradited by Mexico to the United States on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced. Guzmán López will face charges of drug trafficking. He was captured by security forces in the Mexican city of Culiacan in January. “This action is the most recent step in the Justice Department’s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations,” Garland said in his announcement.

    Read it at POLITICO
    ,