Son of ‘El Chapo’ Extradited to the United States From Mexico

Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa cartel Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was extradited by Mexico to the United States on Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced. Guzmán López will face charges of drug trafficking. He was captured by security forces in the Mexican city of Culiacan in January. “This action is the most recent step in the Justice Department’s effort to attack every aspect of the cartel’s operations,” Garland said in his announcement.