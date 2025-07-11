Meghan Trainor, whose hits include the song “Lips Are Movin’,” is struggling with pain in a different part of her mouth. The Grammy-winner, 31, delved into the mysterious pain on the tip of her tongue Thursday morning on her podcast, attributing it to “burning tongue syndrome.” According to the Mayo Clinic, burning tongue is a symptom of burning mouth syndrome, which has no obvious cause. “My tongue is still burning,” Trainor said of her three-day-old tongue pain. In addition to impairing Trainor’s powerhouse voice—which sounded raspy on the podcast—the condition has also spread to her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, as well as her sons Riley and Barry. Trainor’s doctor prescribed her a mouthwash meant to treat the pain, but it hasn’t been effective, leading the singer to ask her fans to contact her “if anyone knows why my tip of my tongue is burning.“ Trainor is best known for her smash 2013 single “All About That Bass,” which shot to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold 11 million copies worldwide. She also recently launched a makeup line with e.l.f. Cosmetics.
Son of ‘El Chapo’ Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking And Other Crimes
Ovidio Guzmán López pleaded guilty Friday in Chicago to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms changes related to his role in the Sinaloa cartel. The terms of the plea agreement were not disclosed. López is one of the sons of Mexican former drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is serving a life sentence in a Colorado maximum security prison. López, 35, admitted to producing and smuggling massive amounts of cocaine, heroin, meth, marijuana and fentanyl into the U.S. He was arrested in Mexico and extradited in 2023. In May, reports that several of López’s family members had been escorted into the U.S. prompted Mexico’s security chief to confirm that it was part of a “negotiation” between his lawyers and the U.S. government. At the time, court papers indicated López was planning to walk back his not guilty plea, leading some to speculate that a cooperation agreement was in play, with his relatives potentially being protected in exchange for his testimony for the government. López’s older brother, Joaquín Guzmán López, was arrested in Texas last July and is reportedly considering a plea deal also. The Trump administration has designated the Sinaloa cartel a foreign terrorist organization.
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have unfollowed his brothers, Cruz and Romeo Beckham, on Instagram, Page Six reported Friday. It marks a deepening in the alleged Beckham family feud, which is reported to have first begun because Peltz, 30, wore a custom Valentino dress for her wedding day instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, 51. Although the couple still follows Brooklyn’s parents, sources told Page Six that Brooklyn, 26, has told his relatives he “wants no contact” and will not be “responding to those [who] try to connect.” Brothers Brooklyn and Romeo, 22, reportedly fell out this year after Romeo began dating Kim Turnbull, Brooklyn’s ex. While Romeo and Turnbull have since called it quits, Brooklyn is said to have been upset that his parents supported the romance and invited Turnbull, 24, to major family events. Cruz, 20, has also publicly taken swipes at his older brother and Peltz, according to Page Six. Neither side has publicly addressed the latest developments. In May, Brooklyn posted a gushing video of himself and his wife on Instagram, writing in a caption, “I always choose you baby.”
The Daily Beast’s founding editor Tina Brown has disclosed how an FBI agent presciently warned that Jeffrey Epstein would never face justice. “Epstein will never make it to trial. There are towels on the inside,” the agent told journalist Conchita Sarnoff just after the financier was arrested at Teterboro Airport, New Jersey, in July 2019, Brown revealed Thursday on her Fresh Hell Substack. Five weeks after the FBI agent’s warning, Epstein was found dead in his cell at Manhattan’s federal detention facility. Brown details the story behind years of Beast revelations about Epstein in her new Substack post. She discloses how he tried to kill off a groundbreaking six-part series Brown commissioned from Sarnoff in 2010. It revealed for the first time both his sweetheart 2008 deal with prosecutors and the appalling scale on which he had abused underage girls. Brown tells of her own chilling encounter with Epstein, after the Beast’s first revelations of how he was slapped on the wrist for prolific child sexual abuse. The predator got past security and into her Manhattan office while she was at lunch, she writes. “He was morose and menacing, his snake eyes narrowed,” she recounts. “‘Just stop,’ he said heavily as I stared at him from the doorway. ‘There will be consequences if you don’t.’” Brown and the Beast were unintimidated and continued to investigate him. But, Brown writes, the stories “landed with less impact” than would have been the case in the wake of #MeToo. The veteran journalist writes that the Trump administration’s attempts to shut down interest in Epstein has fueled her—and others’—questions over how he died. “I have never fully believed that Epstein committed suicide and my skepticism grows the more the mysteries accumulate,” she writes.
Passengers flying from Mexico to the U.K. endured a grueling 17-hour delay after a couple were caught smoking in the plane’s toilet. The TUI flight had just departed Cancún for London’s Gatwick Airport on July 8 when the captain warned that the flight would be diverted unless the smoking stopped. Around three and a half hours in, the captain announced the plane would divert to Bangor International Airport in Maine, according to The Mirror. The two accused smokers were removed from the flight, while the remaining passengers waited onboard, hoping to continue their journey. Instead, the plane sat on the runway for five hours, during which the plane taxied for take-off, before the flight was canceled so the crew could comply with legal working hours. Passengers were then forced to disembark and spend 12 more hours in what was believed to be a military section of Maine’s airport, enduring cramped and uncomfortable conditions. “Everybody was fed up. In fairness, they started bringing out airbeds, but it was like free-for-all for vultures,” said Terry Lawrance, 66, a Brit affected by the ordeal. “It was like a warzone in a lounge—rows and rows of beds.”
Fans were just reminded that actor Woody Harrelson, who gained recognition for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on NBC’s Cheers, has blood ties to organized crime. The Instagram account “historyfeels” posted a carousel about Harrelson’s father, Charles Voyde Harrelson, a hitman and mobster who was convicted of assassinating a federal judge, John H. Wood Jr., in 1979, when Woody was 14. Charles died at 68 in a Fremont maximum security prison in March of 2007, while Woody was working on No Country for Old Men. Woody, 63, told the Financial Times that he didn’t know his father deeply and that he and his two brothers were raised by his mother, Diane Oswald, on a secretary’s wages. Fans commented on their surprise and support for Woody. “Hats off to Woody’s Harrelson for not letting his past personal life dictate his own life and, ultimately, his career as an actor,” one noted. Woody’s family caused intrigue in 2023 when his friend and True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey speculated that they were half-brothers, claiming McConaughey’s mother was intimate with Charles Harrelson around the time McConaughey was conceived.
When managing the estates of the ultra-rich, even a soda mishap can trigger a high-stakes investigation. Kelly Fore Dixon, former estate manager for the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, recounted a bizarre incident from her time overseeing his 12,000-square-foot Beverly Hills residence. The property, which included a home theater, recording studio, swimming pool, and 30 HVAC units, was supported by a team of full-time staff, private security, and about 80 subcontractors. “Silent and unseen was the protocol” when Allen was around, Dixon told The Wall Street Journal. Among Allen’s assets was a collection of artwork valued at around $50 million, including a Monet painting that appeared to have been mistakenly sprayed with soda. When an art contractor flagged the damage during a routine inspection, he asked: “What the hell have you done to the painting?” Dixon said. When security footage was reviewed, the culprit turned out to be Allen himself.
Country singer Conner Smith was issued a misdemeanor state citation following a fatal car accident in Nashville that killed a woman, TMZ reported Thursday. Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, told the outlet that Smith is “incredibly grateful to the [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department] for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times.” Smith, 24, known for his viral song “I Hate Alabama,” struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins with his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as she crossed the street on June 8. Dobbins was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she later died. Smith was charged with a misdemeanor traffic offense—failure to yield resulting in a fatality, sources told TMZ. Sources close to the singer told the publication that the incident was a “tragic accident” and that he was not “under the influence or distracted by his phone at the time” of the deadly crash. Police said Smith showed no signs of impairment and that the initial belief was that he simply failed to yield, the sources added.
On a September evening in 2012, Brad Squires, a police officer in British Columbia, and Anita Moran, a trainee nurse in Newfoundland, went on a picnic date on Bell Island, Canada. After polishing off their second bottle of wine, Moran stuffed it with an account of their date, and Squires tossed it off a nearby cliff. Thirteen years later, they saw their long-forgotten note posted on the Facebook page of an Irish beach conservation association on Monday, which was found at the Dingle Peninsula. Martha Farrell, chair of the Maharees Conservation Association, told NBC News that it was “a moment of pure joy,” and a testament to the “resilience” of the bottle, and of Squires and Moran’s love, who are now nine years married and share three children. “[The bottle] has brought so much joy to so many people,” Farrell said. It has also brought increased attention to the conservation group, which was conducting a cleanup on the Scraggane Bay in County Kerry, near Castlegregory. The association also remarked on the serendipitous parallels: the bottle was also found by a couple, Kate and Jon Gay, and the Maharees isthmus has a similar geographical profile to Newfoundland, where the bottle was sent from.
Nearly eight out of ten U.S. adults believe immigration is good for the country, the highest level ever recorded. A new Gallup poll found 79 percent of Americans now have a positive view of immigrants, reversing a four-year decline with a dramatic 15-point surge. At the same time, the number of people who want to further reduce immigration has dropped from 55 percent in 2024 to just 30 percent today. The shift comes as illegal border crossings have dropped sharply, easing public concerns that had fueled the current administration’s drive for stricter enforcement. The surge in support for immigration has rebounded across party lines, with Republicans showing the most significant jump—climbing from just 50 percent last year to 65 percent today. Democrats meanwhile remain overwhelmingly supportive, with 91 percent believing in the virtues of immigration. The findings, based on a June survey of 1,402 adults, also reveals growing support for citizenship pathways (78 percent, up 8 points) and declining enthusiasm for hard-line policies like mass deportations (down 9 points). Even among Republicans, a majority (59 percent) now support legal status for undocumented immigrants, up 13 points from 2024. Across the board, Republicans are the only group with a plurality which leans towards restricting immigration, with a majority of Democrats in favor of increasing it. Only 17 percent of respondents see immigration as a bad thing, the survey finds.