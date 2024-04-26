Son of Ex-HarperCollins Exec Killed in Disastrous Motorcycle Crash in Thailand
The son of former HarperCollins executive Greg Giangrande died in a horrible motorcycle accident in Thailand this week, the Daily Mail reported. Elias Giangrande, 28, and his friend Jack Niehaus, 25, were “drunk and speeding” with no helmets when they swerved into the taxi lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle, according to local police on the Thai island of Koh Phangan. The two men had been partying at the beach all-nighter known as the Full Moon Party and were reportedly headed back to their hotel when the tragedy struck around 4:30 a.m. on April 24. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene. The taxi driver was not injured. Koh Phangan Police Lieutenant Suteep Chadakan said that while blood alcohol test results were still pending from the hospital, investigators believed the two tourists were drunk because they had been at the Full Moon Party. “Officials have coordinated for the family to come pick up the bodies,” he added.