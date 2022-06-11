Son of Former LA Dodger Killed in Marines Plane Crash At 33
‘HE WAS MY HERO’
The son of former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax was one of five Marines killed in a helicopter training accident Wednesday. Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, was stationed in Camp Pendleton and served in the Marines for five years and eight months. In his time on the corps, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and a Letter of Appreciation, CBS News reported. Steve Sax released a statement saying his son had always been enthralled by planes and the Marines, asking each time what type of plane was flying overhead on baseball fields growing up. “He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country,” Sax said. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”