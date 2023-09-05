Son of Former Philadelphia Eagles Star Hugh Douglas Dies in Car Crash
‘LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE’
The 20-year-old son of Hugh Douglas, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman turned popular local radio host, died in a car crash earlier this week, his school confirmed Tuesday. Morehouse College said that Douglas’ son, also named Hugh, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in East Point, Georgia. His friend and roommate, Christion Files Jr., 20, was also killed. “They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all,” said Kevin Booker, vice president for student services and dean of the college. Douglas, who was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame after playing for the team from 1998 to 2002 and again in 2004, mourned his son’s loss on social media on Monday evening. “You were already a better man than me,” he wrote in one post, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.