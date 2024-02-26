Son of Missing American Yachters Reveals Violent Scene on Board
NOT LOOKING GOOD
The son of a missing couple believed to have been kidnapped or killed when prison escapees hijacked their yacht near Grenada said there was evidence on board to suggest a violent struggle that precipitated the pair’s disappearance. “The boat itself was ransacked, and everything was strewn about in the entire cabin,” Nick Buro, the son of Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry, told CNN Sunday. “Clearly there was an altercation of some type that took place on the boat, which does indicate that we are concerned for their safety overall because it does appear that they were likely injured.” Buro said his parents were veteran seafarers who sold their home to live on the yacht in semi-retirement. “It was their home. Everything they had, they owned, was on that boat. It was their life,” he said. The search effort is ongoing, though authorities in Grenada have said they’ve taken three men, all escaped prisoners, back into custody in connection with the incident. “We are doing our best to try and get answers to find out what is next in terms of hopefully finding them safely recovered somewhere on the islands,” Buro said. “But of course from the evidence that’s been found on the boat, we are concerned that there might be a possibility that they aren’t with us.”