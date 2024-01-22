CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Son of Coach on Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Indicted on Child Porn Charges
LATEST SCANDAL
Read it at TMZ
The son of Monica Aldama, a celebrity cheerleading coach featured on Netflix’s Cheer, was indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography last week in Texas. Prosecutors say Austin Aldama, 27, had several video files of children under the age of 10 engaging in sexual acts. Booked into the Navarro County jail on Jan. 18, Aldama was later released on $20,000 bond with conditions, such as random drug testing and searches of his electronics. His case is the latest scandal to rock the Netflix show’s orbit: fan-favorite cheerleader Jerry Harris was convicted of child pornography and handed a 12-year prison sentence in 2022.