Son of Norway’s Crown Princess Arrested Forcing Her to Postpone Olympics Appearance
ROYAL SCANDAL
There’s drama in the Norwegian royal family as Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son was arrested, throwing a wrench in her plans to appear at the Paris Olympics. According to People, the princess’s 27-year-old son, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested on August 4 after an incident with a young woman where he “attacked her psychologically and physically.” The attack resulted in a concussion. He was later released after being charged with assault. Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who is married to Crown Prince Haakon, heir to the country’s throne, was supposed to attend the Paris Games two days later but postponed her trip. Marius Borg Høiby, who Crown Princess Mette-Marit has from a previous relationship, does not have the same royal duties and public life as the rest of the royal family. The decision for him to shy away from the spotlight was made in 2017. “He should not have a public role and is not a public figure,” his mother said at the time.