    Son of Suspected Trump Golf Course Gunman Defends His Dad

    ‘NOTHING LIKE HIM’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Members of FBI are seen at the crime scene outside the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

    CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

    The 35-year-old son of the suspected gunman who was arrested after carrying an AK-47 rifle onto former President Donald Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, briefly addressed the incident Sunday night, defending Ryan Routh’s character in a statement to CNN. “Ryan is my father and I don’t have any comment beyond a character profile of him as a loving and caring father and an honest, hardworking man,” Oren Routh told the network. “I do not know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope that things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little that I have heard it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent. He is a good father and a great man and I hope that you can portray him in an honest light.” He also spoke with The Daily Mail following the incident, echoing the sentiments. “That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”

