Son of Suspected Trump Golf Course Gunman Defends His Dad
‘NOTHING LIKE HIM’
The 35-year-old son of the suspected gunman who was arrested after carrying an AK-47 rifle onto former President Donald Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, briefly addressed the incident Sunday night, defending Ryan Routh’s character in a statement to CNN. “Ryan is my father and I don’t have any comment beyond a character profile of him as a loving and caring father and an honest, hardworking man,” Oren Routh told the network. “I do not know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope that things have just been blown out of proportion, because from the little that I have heard it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent. He is a good father and a great man and I hope that you can portray him in an honest light.” He also spoke with The Daily Mail following the incident, echoing the sentiments. “That's crazy. I know my dad and love my dad, but that’s nothing like him.”