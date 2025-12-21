Son of Trump-Pardoned Couple Arrested for Domestic Assault
CRIME FAMILY
Kyle Chrisley, 34, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley, was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Saturday, TMZ reports. Some of Chrisley’s charges include domestic assault, public intoxication, and assaulting a first responder. The Daily Beast has contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Chrisley’s father, Todd, was known as the patriarch on the show Chrisley Knows Best, which followed the everyday lives of the Chrisley family. In 2019, he and his wife, Julie, were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. After serving more than two years of their sentence, they were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025. “Your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow,” Trump told their daughter and Kyle’s sister, Savannah Chrisley. “I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck,” the president added. In August, Kyle sued Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies over a 2024 arrest for aggravated assault, alleging it was unfair.