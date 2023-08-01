Son Thinks Mom Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Might Actually Be ‘Stuck’ Onboard
MARITIME MYSTERY
The son of a woman who is believed to have fallen off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship says he thinks she may actually be “stuck somewhere” on the vessel. Reeta Sahani, 64, was on a vacation with her husband aboard Spectrum of the Seas when she disappeared during a voyage between Malaysia and Singapore. The 4,900-berth boat’s overboard detection system recorded something falling off the vessel, and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was notified at around 7:50 a.m on Monday, the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore said, adding that the MRCC is coordinating a search. “All we know is that the ship’s crew thinks she jumped,” Apoorv Sahani, Reeta’s son, told The Straits Times. ““Eventually my father was told to get down from the ship because there was another cruise that was going to take place, but we think she may still be on the ship, stuck somewhere.” He also said his mother couldn’t swim. “It doesn’t make sense,” he added.