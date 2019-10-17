CHEAT SHEET
UH OH
Sondland Told Ukrainians Trump Would Meet With Zelensky if He Opened Probe Into Biden-Linked Gas Firm: NBC
House investigators will question Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland on Thursday about a private conversation he had with Ukrainian officials in the White House where he said President Trump would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the condition of a corruption investigation being opened into a gas company linked to Hunter Biden, NBC News reports. Sondland’s conversation happened just minutes after a larger meeting with former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who NBC reports was unsure about scheduling a meeting between Trump and the Ukrainian president. Bolton is said to have ended the meeting after Sondland contradicted him about the meeting, and Sondland reportedly took the Ukrainian officials to a separate room in the White House basement, where he was overheard discussing Burisma Holdings, the gas company Hunter Biden served on the board of. The account appears to call into question a text message Sondland wrote in September to a senior U.S. official insisting that Trump “has been crystal clear no quid pro quo's of any kind” with the Ukrainian government.