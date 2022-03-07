YouTuber, 70, Smashes South Korea Party Leader’s Head With Hammer
SEOUL SUSPECT
A 70-year-old YouTuber has been accused of approaching the leader of South Korea’s ruling party and smashing his head with a hammer. Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil was campaigning on the streets of Seoul on Monday ahead of this week’s presidential election. Shocking video of the incident shows a man in a floppy black hat approach the politician while holding a selfie stick in one hand and a hammer in the other. He then lands at least one blow on the back of Song’s head. The Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the suspect was immediately detained and identified by police as a 70-year-old man who runs a political YouTube channel. Song reportedly sustained a concussion and had to get stitches to his head. A spokesperson for President Moon Jae-in called the attack “terror against democracy,” according to Reuters.