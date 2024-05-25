Sonia Sotomayor Says Some Supreme Court Rulings Bring Her to Tears
‘DEEPLY, DEEPLY SAD’
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revealed that sometimes she is brought to tears by the outcomes of U.S. Supreme Court decisions. The liberal justice spoke to students at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University on Friday, where she talked about the emotional response she has to her work, according to CNN. “There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” she said, adding that there are likely to be more days like this to come.“There are moments when I’m deeply, deeply sad. And there are moments when, yes, even I feel desperation. We all do. But you have to own it. You have to accept it. You have to shed the tears, and then you have to wipe them and get up and fight some more,” she said. Earlier this week, Sotomayor joined Justice Elena Kagan’s dissenting opinion in a redistricting case, in which the conservative majority ruled 6-3 in favor of a pro-Republican congressional map in South Carolina, a ruling which will make it significantly easier for racial gerrymandering in the state.