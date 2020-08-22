WATCH: Helicopter Rescues Stranded California Firefighters

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office posted dramatic video Saturday of its helicopter crew rescuing two firefighters trapped as flames neared in Northern California. The sheriff’s office said its chopper, Henry 1, found the stranded firefighters 75 yards from the engulfed ridgeline after dark on Friday night. “The fire was creating strong, gusting winds that intensified as Henry 1 flew closer to the head of the fire,” it said. An officer on the helicopter was lowered to the firefighters, and all three were then lifted to safety. Wildfires have already burned more than 1 million acres in California.