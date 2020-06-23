Noose Found Hanging From Tree at Northern California Raceway
A hate-crime investigation has been launched in Northern California after a noose was found hanging from a tree at the Sonoma Raceway, according to the Los Angeles Times. The noose was found Saturday—a day before another noose was discovered in the garage of Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Sonoma Raceway General Manager Steve Page said the noose was discovered by a shocked employee. “Piece of twine probably there for a while but somebody had fashioned it into a shape you can reasonably interpret to be a noose. She was understandably very upset about it,” said Page, who added: “To have something like that show up on our property is disgusting.” The raceway reported the incident to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and an investigation is now underway. Earlier this month, NASCAR banned Confederate flags from being flown at all of its races and events.