California University Prez Put on Leave For Negotiating With Protesters
CATCH 22
The president of Sonoma State University was placed on leave on Wednesday for “insubordination” after he agreed to pursue divestment strategies and boycott Israeli academic institutions following contentious negotiations with student protesters, according to the Los Angeles Times. President Mike Lee’s decision to work with demonstrators instead of violently dispersing them stood out among university responses to a recent wave of student protests opposing Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza. The decision to remove Lee was announced by university chancellor Mildred García, and was commended by the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, which said he was “unfit to lead.” Mike Lee wrote a letter responding to his sudden departure, in which he apologized, saying he’d “marginalized other members of our student population.” He wrote, “I want to be clear: The message was drafted and sent without the approval of, or consultation with, the Chancellor or other system leaders. The points outlined in the message were mine alone, and do not represent the views of my colleagues or the CSU.” It is unclear how long until Lee is expected to return to his position, though the Sonoma State University website already lists Nathan Evans, the school’s previous associate vice chancellor and chief of staff, as its interim president.