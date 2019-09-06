Sonos wants you to experience its high-end audio no matter where you are, including outside. The Sonos Move is the brand’s first foray into portable Bluetooth-enabled speakers.

Sonos wanted to make sure that the Move wasn’t just a Bluetooth speaker, so it crafted the Move as an extension of the already-existing technology they pack into the speakers on the market already. To achieve that, there’s a handy little switch on the back of the speaker that, when flipped, automatically activates Bluetooth capability so you can just pick it up and move it, without worrying about re-pairing any device.

It’s weatherproof (and sunscreen-proof and mustard-proof; they tested everything) so getting caught in a surprise rainstorm won’t hurt it. It’s also drop-proof which makes it the perfect party speaker. You can control it with your voice, thanks to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in when you’re on WiFi. Off WiFi, you’re free to skip songs, pause play, or add to the queue through Bluetooth. But the biggest difference to the Move compared to other Sonos speakers is automatic Trueplay. This technology perfectly balances the sound for wherever you may be, whether that’s out in your open backyard or listening on a terrace. It only takes a couple of seconds and Move will adjust levels to make sure your listening experience is the best it can be, no matter the circumstances, and without any input from you. The Move was meant to, well, move. It’s available for preorder now for $399. | Get it at Sonos >

