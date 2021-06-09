Scouted Gift Pick: The Sonos Roam Bluetooth Speaker
GIFT PICK
If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.
WHAT IT IS
Sonos Roam Bluetooth Speaker: Unlike its predecessors, the Roam is a travel-friendly way to get Sonos sound wherever you are. It’s waterproof, drop-resistant, and pretty sleek to boot. It also includes Trueplay, which is Sonos’ patented technology that adapts automatically to your surroundings to get you the best sounds, whether you’re on a beach or in a living room.
WHO TO GIFT IT TO
Dads who constantly play music from their phones. Dads that miss the glory days of concerts. Dads that just want something better than the cheap speaker they bought at Walmart.