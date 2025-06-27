Son’s Chilling Words to Dad Before Falling From Cliff

A California teen was left in a medically induced coma after he plunged off a 120-foot cliff while hiking with his dad earlier this month. Zane Wach, 14, walked off the slope while descending Mount Whitney. He was showing signs of altitude sickness that left him disoriented and and made him hallucinate. His father, Ryan Wach, told The Independent that Zane began acting strangely after completing the hardest part of their hike. Zane, an athletic teen with hiking experience, complained of nausea and fatigue before his condition took a turn for the worse. “He said, like those snow patches down there, they look like snowmen, or those green lakes that are in the distance, I see Kermit the Frog and his friends and a few other random things,” Wach recalled, describing his son’s hallucinations. Despite stopping for a short rest, Zane’s condition worsened and he later appeared to sleepwalk toward the slope’s edge, and eventually fell off the cliff. Zane remains in a medically induced coma in Las Vegas, having sustained head trauma, a broken ankle, finger, and pelvis. A GoFundMe campaign for his family has raised over $23,000.