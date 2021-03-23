Our Favorite Headphones Are 20% Off on Amazon
LISTEN UP
Working from home, I’m not sure what I’d do without a pair of noise cancelling headphones I love. Even if I’m not listening to music or a podcast, it’s nice to just have some peace and quiet for once. If you don’t have a pair yet, you’re in luck. Right now our favorite headphones on the market are 20% off on Amazon.
Sony WH-1000XM4
Down From $350
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The WH-1000XM4’s have every feature imaginable but remain sleek and easy to use. They boast different noise cancelling levels, an ambient noise setting so you can pay attention if need be, and the ease of toggling Bluetooth so you can stay connected even if you need to switch devices. There are even touch controls on the right earcups. And if you’re wondering, they make music sound fantastic too.
