Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

SONY WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones. Sony’s M3’s were already great, but the M4’s are a step up. Not only do they boast unbeatable sound quality, they also can seamlessly transfer between Bluetooth devices, making them great for taking calls, commuting, or just drowning out the world.

SONY WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones Buy on Amazon $ 348 Free Shipping | Free Returns

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Someone you know who needs some peace and quiet. The music lover in your life. The person you know who has used their old pair of headphones to death.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.