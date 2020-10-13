Sony Headphones Noise Cancelling Prime Day Sale

- Sony’s latest and greatest noise cancelling headphones are 50% off
- Superior sound, Active Noise Cancelling technology, touch sensors on the ear cups, Alexa compatibility, and extended battery life make these our favorite pair of headphones by a long shot.
Working from home, headphones have gone from a once in a while thing, to an everyday necessity. This year, Sony upgraded their already top-of-class headphones, adding the ability to switch between devices, better sound, and Alexa compatibility. The noise cancelling is unparalleled, and the extra bass makes music come alive from the earcups. They’re 50% off for Prime Day, which is a steal. The world will never sound the same.
