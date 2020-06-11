This Speaker Is Almost as Good as Live Music

What I’m going to miss most about this summer is all of the concerts I was planning on going to. Nothing beats live music in my opinion. It sends shock waves of joy coursing through my body, the feeling of togetherness at a show is unparalleled, and I don’t think there’s a better way to spend time than listening to talented musicians, whether they’re well known or not. I’ve been skimping on my speaker, but in light of all of the cancelled concerts, I decided now was an excellent time to upgrade. I’m beyond glad I chose this one.

The Sony XB43 is an all-in-one entertainment system. The punchy bass and clear vocals will make you feel like you’re really at a show. The rectangular shape of the speaker maximizes the diaphragm, increasing sound pressure for deeper bass, while the internal tweeter for high frequency vocals does its job exceptionally well too. And the “live mode” only amplifies things, creating an immersive, air-filled, 3D sound experience to get lost in. Besides amazing sound quality, the speaker is waterproof, will pair well with any other SONY products you have in “party mode,” and has a full on light show. Originally, I thought I wouldn’t like it, but the flashing lights are fun and bring the music to life. It’s no concert lighting, but it does the trick for now. You can also control the colorways via an app, as well as adding sounds if you want to go that route. It’s a fun addition, not necessary, but you’ll appreciate that it’s there.

Ultimately, you won’t find a better sounding Bluetooth speaker out there. And you definitely won’t find one that’s as fun as the XB43.

Sony XB43 Wireless Speaker Buy on Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

