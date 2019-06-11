1. NOISE BEGONE
Get Sony’s Top-Rated Noise Cancelling Headphones for Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Sony’s top-rated noise-canceling headphones are temporarily going for less than $300, marking the first time ever that they’ve been less than $340. Boasting a 30-hour battery life and proprietary high definition active noise canceling tech, these headphones are a perfect upgrade for summer travel, work (whether you need to take a call or just need to focus), and any personal sound needs from quiet nights at home to park sits. Of course, Sony’s been in the audio space for a minute and you’re getting that high-quality processing power in these headphones, which got a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,200 reviewers. A built-in voice assistant lets you use either Alexa-enabled or Google Assistant-enabled functions. The headphones also listen to ambient sound and adjust their noise canceling performance to match it. And if you need to quiet things down for conversation or to listen to something else, you can just cup the right headphone and instantly reduce the volume of whatever you’re listening to. And while 30 hours should virtually never keep you at a low battery, you can gain up to five hours of play from 10 minutes of charging with the headphones’ fast charge capability. Whatever your listening choices are, take them to a new level with top-rated headphones from a top-rated brand and a never-before-seen sale. Get It on Amazon.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.