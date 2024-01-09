Sony’s VR Device Lets You Make 3D Designs in Real Life

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—The Apple Vision Pro isn’t the only VR/AR headset generating hype this week.

Sony unveiled its new virtual reality headset at the Consumer Electronics Show on Monday night that’ll allow users to design and create 3D objects in real-world spaces. The mixed-reality device comes with two controllers that allow you to point, manipulate, and create the objects via hand movements.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida told reporters at a Monday press conference that the device is a “new solution for spatial content creation,” specifically designed for 3D production for industrial and entertainment design. Think things like animated characters, prototype designs for new products, or Tony Stark moving holograms to create a new element.

“We’re enabling creators to shape and edit 3D models,” Yoshida said. “We’re expanding the creator space by overlaying virtual objects into physical spaces.”

There’s no word yet on when exactly the headset will launch or what its price tag will be—though it’ll likely see a release date in the later half of 2024. If Apple Vision Pro’s eye-watering $3,499 price tag is any indication, it'll be pretty pricey as well.

The company has yet to announce full specs for the device. However, Sony did say that the headset will be equipped with 4K OLED microdisplay lenses, along with a video see-through function that’ll allow users to be able to wear the headset and see the world around them. An array of cameras and sensors will allow users to craft their 3D designs using two controllers.

This isn’t Sony’s first foray into the VR space. For years it offered a VR headset for its Playstation gaming console. However, this does represent a new push into the mixed-reality space, which blends digital and physical spaces together.

While not a direct competitor with the Vision Pro, it can be seen as a response to Apple’s much-hyped VR/AR headset, which has seemingly kicked off renewed interest in the technology after years of lagging purchases. Sales of VR/AR tech fell by more than 40 percent in 2023, greatly hampering the metaverse plans of Mark Zuckerberg.

However, creating a product not necessarily aimed at entertainment but rather design and industry could be just the niche Sony needs to find success with the headset. It’s not for your everyday user to play games and watch movies. It’s for artists and designers who want to create—in whatever reality they please.