Nurse and Grandma-to-Be Found Dead in Bullet-Riddled Car on TX Highway
‘A BEAUTIFUL PERSON’
Police said a NICU nurse who was found dead in her car on a Texas freeway Sunday may have been targeted. Patrina Compton, 42, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her car around 3 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway in La Marque. Her sister said she had been driving home after bringing her mother food from a barbecue she couldn’t attend. Her sister said Compton didn’t have any enemies, making the circumstances surrounding her death even stranger. “The way it happened, it seems like it was intentional—not because it was her, but maybe because of some other things that was going on,” Stacy Compton told KHOU. “But nobody wanted to harm her personally, so it wasn’t anything that she had to do with.” Compton was about to become a grandmother and was “a beautiful person, just cared for everyone,” Stacy said. “[S]he was never a bad person in no type of way.”