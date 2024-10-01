Soothe Your American Angst With Debate Bingo: Vice Presidential Edition

Alright, let’s do it.

All (read: embarrassingly few) eyes will be on New York City Tuesday evening as Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) take to the debate stage in their only face-off as potential vice presidents of this election season.

It will be America’s Midwestern Dad against a man with as much “rizz” as a graphing calculator.

Once again, there will be no audience. But while Walz seemingly feeds off throngs of spectators with his “ad libbed” crowd work, JD may actually take the win with this proviso: Biden and Harris won Manhattan with 86.4 percent of the vote in 2020 and New York City as a whole with 72.6 percent. Woof.

But unlike the two presidential debates this season, the VP candidates’ mics will not be muted. Assuredly, this will lead to absolutely no chaos and both men will undoubtedly follow the rules of decorum. There’s zero chance that moderators Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan will have to reel in the duo.

Will the evening be weird? Most definitely. Will it be more of a dumpster fire than Chappell Roan’s recent TikTok escapades? For sure. And will it feed your existential dread about where the country is headed? Probably.

So instead of leaving the viewing public with twiddling thumbs in the midst of political atrophy, here’s our Debate Bingo: VP edition.

Download our board. Be an OG by going analog and printing this baby out.

Join us at 9 p.m. EST as we watch CBS and tweet us (or is it “post” at us on X now?) or “Thread” us (???) your progress.

And finally, are you ready for it? In the words of Sen. Vance: Ok. Good.