Sophia Bush Tells ‘The View’ That Dems Need to Fight Dirty
Actress Sophia Bush shared a controversial take as guest host of The View. “We’ve kept it classy for too long, and at this point, I’m like, come at me and I’m gonna punch you in the mouth.” The star guest-hosted the talk show on Thursday, sharing her sentiments about modern-day political discourse with right-wingers that lacks “decorum” and “actual researched and corroborated journalism.” In her famous 2016 DNC speech, former first lady Michelle Obama shared the sentiment that “When they go low, we go high.” Bush called Obama her “forever first lady,” but still feels that the left “leaves room for the worst misinformation,” “racism,” and “sexism” if not occasionally fighting fire with fire. “I do not want [Michelle Obama] in the muck, but I was raised by a mother who was raised in the Bronx. You wanna go low? I’ll meet you in the gutter.” The co-hosts laughed with Bush, and lawyer Sunny Hostin even encouraged taking it as low as the Earth’s core. After the brief and light-hearted exchange among the women, co-host and comedian Whoopi Goldberg reined the women in with a qualified version of the former first lady’s mantra. “When they go low, I chuckle.”