Sophia Loren Hospitalized After Fall in Her Swiss Home
Sophia Loren was hospitalized Sunday and had emergency surgery after falling in her bathroom at home in Geneva, Switzerland, a source told The Hollywood Reporter. The source told the outlet that there is “cautious optimism” about the prognosis of the legendary Italian actress, who turned 89 on Sept. 20, but that she faces a lengthy period of rehabilitation after fracturing her hip and femur. Loren had been scheduled to open a fourth Sophia Loren restaurant on Sept. 26 and become and honorary citizen of the city of Bari, Italy, but all her appearances have now been canceled, according to the restaurant, which broke the news of her accident. Her sons Carlo and Edoardo are by her side in the hospital, THR reported.