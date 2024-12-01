Sophie Trudeau Won’t Rule Out Own Political Run

Cheat Sheet
1
$3 Million Mansion Destroyed in Thanksgiving Fire as Turkey Fried in Garage
Up in flames
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.01.24 10:57AM EST 
Published 12.01.24 10:56AM EST 
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.

A Connecticut mansion was torn up in flames after residents fried a turkey on Thanksgiving day, officials said. The fire began in the garage, where the turkey was being fried for 25 people who were at the estimated $2.8 million home. According to CT Insider, the home was at least 10,000 square feet. Firefighters from multiple departments fought the flames for over 16 hours, with the preliminary investigation pointing to a fried turkey. No injuries were reported, but the house was “deemed uninhabitable,” according to Weston Volunteer Fire Department. When firefighters arrived to the scene, the garage fire was “rapidly” going into the residence, officials said. To make matters worse, firefighters were unable to immediately access water since a car drover over the hose.

Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.

“Firefighters attempted an aggressive fire attack,” wrote the department on Facebook. “However their efforts were thwarted by dangerous fire conditions and structural collapse.”

Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.
Firefighters fought the flames on Thanksgiving Day.
Read it at CT Insider

2
Steve Bannon Reveals Sign in Prison That Trump Would Win
WRITING ON PRISON WALL
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Published 12.01.24 10:27AM EST 
Steve Bannon
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Steve Bannon has claimed that he knew from time in Connecticut federal prison that Donald Trump would win the election. In an interview with The Times of London, Bannon, who served four months behind bars for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the Jan. 6 congressional committee, said that his fellow inmates' lack of enthusiasm about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris indicated to him that there would be a Trump victory. “Number one, they think he’s gangster. Number two, they just admire him as a gladiator,” the former Trump aide said of the other inmates. Bannon, 70, was released from Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn. on Oct. 29, just one week before the 2024 election.

Read it at Times of London

3

Sophie Trudeau Won’t Rule Out Own Political Run

ALL IN THE FAMILY
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Published 12.01.24 9:02AM EST 
Sophie Trudeau
Getty Images

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau may be separated from the prime minister of Canada, but that does not mean that she’s done with politics. In an interview with The Telegraph, the former first lady of Canada, 49, said she won’t rule out going into politics. “I believe you can be in service to fellow human beings in many different ways,” she said. “And politics is not the only way. As I said I will be serving in my own way. There’s no yes or no. I will continue to serve in the best way that I can. There are many ways to serve.” However, Trudeau, who was married to Justin Trudeau for 18 years before splitting in 2023, said she does not put pressure on the couple’s three children to enter politics. “I think as parents we have to celebrate the authentic nature of our kids and try not to put the pressure on them that the world already puts [on them], whether you are children of political figures or not,” she said.

Read it at Telegraph

4
Here’s the D--k Joke That Disney Cut From the New ‘Deadpool’ Movie
SUPER VULGAR
Alex Rees 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 11.30.24 8:40PM EST 
Published 11.30.24 8:39PM EST 
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attend a photocall for "Deadpool & Wolverine" in London on July 12, 2024.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attend a photocall for "Deadpool & Wolverine" in London on July 12, 2024. Hollie Adams/REUTERS

This year’s Deadpool threequel, Deadpool vs. Wolverine, has already become the highest-grossing R-rated movie—and honestly, would you expect anything less from the mutant who puts the XXX in the X-Men universe? But even considering this risqué context, both the movie‘s star Ryan Reynolds and its director Shawn Levy confirmed in interviews earlier this year that one planned punchline in the script proved too much for Walt Disney executives involved in the movie’s distribution. Neither revealed the specific quip that was cut, but a recent submission of the original Deadpool vs. Wolverine screenplay for awards season consideration means eagle-eyed readers have now noticed the Disney discrepancy: In a meta moment about the lack of other superhero cameos in his latest venture, Reynolds' Deadpool was originally written as calling the studio “so cheap,” and complaining that he “can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c--k in my throat.” (It was replaced with a line insinuating sex with Pinocchio’s nose.) Now, isn’t that just the sort of thing to warrant acclaim from the Academy?

Read it at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

5
Dawson’s Creek Star Sells Film Merch to Pay for ‘Expensive’ Cancer Care
‘#cancerisexpensive’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.30.24 4:40PM EST 
Published 11.30.24 4:39PM EST 
James Van Der Beek.
James Van Der Beek is selling merch from one of his hit movies to pay for cancer treatment. JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Actor James Van Der Beek is selling memorabilia from one of his biggest movie hits to pay for the “expensive” treatment of his stage 3 colorectal cancer. The actor announced on his Instagram last week that he’s selling signed jerseys emblazoned with the name of his character from the 1999 movie Varsity Blues. In a video promoting the endeavor, Van Der Beek, who played quarterback Jonathan “Mox” Moxon in the football flick, appears wearing the bright blue jersey and confidently spinning a football on his finger. “Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey—each one personally autographed by me,” the actor wrote. “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇).” On Friday, he boosted the effort on his Instagram story, encouraging his followers to buy a jersey as a Christmas gift, along with a hashtag reading, “#cancerisexpensive.” Van Der Beek, famous for starring on Dawson’s Creek, revealed his diagnosis earlier this month. “I‘ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told People then, adding, “I’m feeling good.”

6
President Biden’s Black Friday Book Sparks Outrage
BEACH READ
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.30.24 2:28PM EST 
Published 11.30.24 11:40AM EST 
US President Joe Biden (L) walks out of Nantucket Bookworks with son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen Biden in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 29, 2024. Biden holds the book "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" by Rashid Khalidi. Biden and family are in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In the past year of ongoing war in Gaza, Biden has become increasingly critical of Israel’s conduct related to civilian casualties. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden caused a stir while doing some Black Friday shopping at a Nantucket bookstore. The outgoing president was spotted leaving the store with a book about the modern history of Palestinian “resistance” titled, The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance 1917-2017. Written by Columbia University professor emeritus and renowned Palestinian-American historian Rashid Khalidi, the book asserts that the modern history of Palestine “resistance” can “best be understood” as a “colonial war” to force an indigenous population “to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.” Biden’s viral photo comes on the heels of a US-brokered cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel announced Nov. 26 following months of criticism over de-escalation efforts. Biden declared, “The fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end.” Although it is unclear whether Biden purchased the book for himself, Khalidi was less than impressed to see his book with the president. “Four years too late,” the author told the New York Post. Online, the photo was also politically panned. “Well that’s a bit late in the game to go through a tutorial,” wrote one X user.

Read it at New York Post

7
Gay Couples Rush to Marry Ahead of Trump’s Second Term
SHOTGUN WEDDING
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 12.01.24 3:46AM EST 
Published 11.30.24 5:25PM EST 
Demonstrators hold up a rainbow flag as they march outside of the White House during the Equality March for Unity & Pride parade in Washington DC, June 11, 2017.
The president-elect has vowed to reinstate a ban on transgender Americans enlisting in the military and abolish gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Gay couples are rushing to tie the knot and start fertility treatments before Donald Trump’s inauguration, NBC News reported. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the United States since 2015 after the landmark Supreme Court ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges decided that state bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional. Despite the high court’s ruling, some gay Americans fear that the Supreme Court may overturn Obergefell, much like it did Roe v. Wade in 2022. Mary Bonauto, who argued on behalf of same-sex couples in Obergefell, reportedly dismissed the likelihood of an overturned ruling. “I understand that there are things about these times that introduce a lot of uncertainty in people’s lives. I understand that,” she told NBC News. “But right now, and certainly for the foreseeable future, marriage equality is not one of the things that would change.” Still, in 2020, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito signaled that they would be open to reversing Obergefell. It’s unclear, however, if the Trump administration intends to attempt a roll back of protections for same-sex couples. However, the president-elect has vowed to reinstate a ban on transgender Americans enlisting in the military and abolish gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Read it at NBC News

8
Pro-Trump CNN Commentator Lands L.A. Times Editorial Board Spot
OWNER’S REQUEST
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.29.24 9:40PM EST 
Scott Jennings on State of the Union.
CNN

Scott Jennings, whose role as the reliably pro-Trump commentator in CNN panel discussions has provided no shortage of headline-making moments, has joined the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, he announced Friday. “It’s true – I’ve accepted @DrPatSoonShiong invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes,” Jennings, an alum of George W. Bush’s White House, wrote on X. “I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr. Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board.” Billionaire Times owner Soon-Shiong, who blocked the publication from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday he intended to bring on Jennings as part of changes to the editorial board. (When asked about the planned move later, he reportedly grew “combative” with an interviewer.) Earlier this year, Jennings was widely criticized for calling Muslim-American Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) a “public relations agent for Hamas.”

Read it at X

9
‘Harry Potter’ Star Ordered to Pay $2.3M in Back Taxes
BLIMEY
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.29.24 8:27PM EST 
Published 11.29.24 8:21PM EST 
Rupert Grint.
Rupert Grint has been ordered to pay the equivalent of $2.3 million in back taxes. Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Rupert Grint, famous for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has been ordered to pay the equivalent of around $2.3 million in back taxes, according to The Times. He had been originally ordered to pay the sum in 2019, after HMRC, the British tax-collecting agency, investigated his returns from the 2011 to 2012 tax year. A payment of about $5.7 million to Grint from a company that managed his business affairs for “consideration for rights, records and goodwill” for his work had raised investigators’ eyebrows because it was listed as a capital asset. HMRC, though, determined that it was actually income and should have been subject to a greater tax. Although Grint had attempted to fight the verdict in court, Judge Harriet Morgan decided against him, finding that “derived substantially the whole of its value from the ­activities of” Grint, meaning that it should have been taxed as income. Grint, who starred in all eight of the hit wizardry films between 2001 and 2011, earned around $30 million for his work with the franchise, per The Times.

Read it at The Times

10
Joe Rogan Floats Trip to Mar-a-Lago to Record Podcast With Trump
NOW HE’LL TRAVEL
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 5:11PM EST 
Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Joe Rogan hinted Thursday that he would be open to visiting Mar-a-Lago to record a second interview with Donald Trump for his hugely popular podcast—even though he was unwilling to travel for an interview with Kamala Harris ahead of the election. “Yeah, we have to. We helped Trump get elected,” Rogan told his guest, comedian Ari Shaffir, on Thursday when asked about the prospect of recording at the president-elect’s Florida resort. Shaffir suggested that the session could take place on Jan. 14, when his Netflix comedy special is set to release. “Can we get together?” Shaffir asked. “Trump’s obviously going to walk on,” he added, to which Rogan and comedian Shane Gillis enthusiastically agreed. “One hundred percent,” Rogan said. “He’s gonna walk on if we do Mar-a-Lago.” In late October, Rogan hosted Trump in his Austin, Texas, studio for a wide-ranging three-hour interview. While Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, also sought to share her message with Rogan’s massive audience—largely composed of young men—the podcaster said he would not do it unless she traveled to his studio. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan wrote on X in October. The interview never took place.

Read it at New York Post

