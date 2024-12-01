Sophie Trudeau Won’t Rule Out Own Political Run

A Connecticut mansion was torn up in flames after residents fried a turkey on Thanksgiving day, officials said. The fire began in the garage, where the turkey was being fried for 25 people who were at the estimated $2.8 million home. According to CT Insider, the home was at least 10,000 square feet. Firefighters from multiple departments fought the flames for over 16 hours, with the preliminary investigation pointing to a fried turkey. No injuries were reported, but the house was “deemed uninhabitable,” according to Weston Volunteer Fire Department. When firefighters arrived to the scene, the garage fire was “rapidly” going into the residence, officials said. To make matters worse, firefighters were unable to immediately access water since a car drover over the hose.
“Firefighters attempted an aggressive fire attack,” wrote the department on Facebook. “However their efforts were thwarted by dangerous fire conditions and structural collapse.”
