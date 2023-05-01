Sophie Turner Pleads for Privacy After Accidentally Posting Photo of Daughter

If you happened to catch a glimpse of Sophie Turner’s baby on Instagram this morning, you shouldn’t have.

The Game of Thrones star, who’s married to singer Joe Jonas, accidentally shared a photo of their 2-year-old daughter, Willa, on her Instagram Story before promptly taking it down. Now, Turner is clarifying for her 14.5 million followers that she and her husband respect their child’s privacy.

“Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories,” she wrote in a follow-up message. “We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.”

Turner also requested that anyone who screen-recorded the video or grabbed images of her child take down their posts.

​​“If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake,” the 27-year-old, who welcomed another baby girl with Jonas last year, continued. “I would greatly appreciate, if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”

As children’s privacy becomes an increasingly debated topic in the social media era, celebrities are becoming more vocal about their choice to shield their children from the public eye. Kelly Osbourne recently got into a tiff with her mother, Sharon Osbourne, after the 70-year-old revealed her granddaughter’s name on the UK’s The Talk. Actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have spoken about not posting photos of their children on social media until they’re old enough to give their consent, as have Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, as well as Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, are among the celeb parents who regularly obscure their kids’ faces in photos. Same goes for recent two-time mom Mindy Kaling.

Turner has previously addressed her fight to protect her daughter’s privacy. In 2021, the Dark Phoenix actress slammed paparazzi for snapping photos of her while she was out with the then-10-month-old.

“She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” Turner explained at the time. “It’s fucking creepy that grown, old men are taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened. I’m disgusted. And I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”