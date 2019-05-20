‘Game of Thrones’ Ends Not With a Bang but a Whimper

“Quiet and contained” are not qualities Game of Thrones is known for, and neither are happy endings. Yet what was once the most sprawling, shocking, unpredictable fantasy show on TV went out gently, with an ending both satisfying and a little strained.

“The Iron Throne” wraps up the series’ most important loose ends, revealing the future of Westerosi governance and what becomes of the characters we’ve watched grow, regress, kill and survive until now. True to George R.R. Martin’s promise, the sum of their fates is bittersweet. But while everyone ends up mostly where they should at the end of a stirring, at times even beautiful final episode, a lot of it lands without the emotional resonance it deserves because of the series’ late-stage bum-rush to get here.

Take Bran Stark’s fate as the newly-crowned ruler of Westeros, now divided into six kingdoms and an independent North. Handing the responsibility to him makes sense on paper—as Varys died insisting, the best ruler is likely someone who doesn’t want power, and in his own words Bran “doesn’t really want…anymore.” He’s a fittingly unconventional victor for a fantasy series that sought to zig wherever Lord of the Rings zagged; Bran is not just the anti-Aragorn, he’s anti-personality period.

But even in the context of the scene in which Tyrion rallies a council of Westeros’ surviving lords to elect him, the choice feels rushed, out of left field, and underwhelming. “Who has a better story than Bran the Broken?” Tyrion asks, reasoning in one of the episode’s handful of meta moments that the surest way to unite people is through a good story. But look any further back than this episode, and Bran’s story is hardly a rousing one, especially compared to those of the people sitting around him.

Bran is “the boy who fell from a high tower and lived,” as Tyrion explains. “He knew he’d never walk again, so he learned to fly. He crossed beyond the Wall, a crippled boy, and became the Three-Eyed Raven. He is our memory, the keeper of all our stories. The wars, weddings, births, massacres, famines. Our triumphs, our defeats, our past.” He also spent an entire season offscreen and has functioned more as unintentional comedic relief since returning to Winterfell, with his middle-distance stare and deadpan delivery of one-liners.

He’s been a passive observer of the story ever since last season, when he handed Arya the Valyrian steel dagger she used to kill the Night King. The revelation of his very purpose as the Three-Eyed Raven was condensed to a line or two in Jon’s pre-Battle of Winterfell war room. And his old nemesis, the Night King, is barely less mysterious than he was before this final season began. Thematically speaking, Bran is a natural choice—a triumphant one, even. Yet his coronation falls flat in light of how little groundwork the show laid for this moment.

What was true of this season before the finale, in other words, is still true now that it’s done: All of this would have worked so much better with more time.

More time for that council to arrive at its conclusion, more time for them to act the way the show has taught us people do when power is in question. Why is Sansa the only person to vie for her home’s independence? Wouldn’t Yara have considered the same for the Iron Islands? Sam makes an admirable case for true democracy and is promptly laughed out, and Edmure Tully reappears from thin air to make a case for himself as king. (No one bothers even introducing the new prince of Dorne.) Apart from that, no one quibbles, no one brings up Jon’s claim to the throne, and no one questions Tyrion—despite his lackluster strategic record all season—and it’s all over in a few minutes. Hooray?

Stay tuned for the rest of our Game of Thrones series finale recap…