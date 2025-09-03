Sophie Turner Lands Angelina Jolie’s Iconic Role

Sophie Turner has been tapped to star as Lara Croft in Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series from creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Tuner, 29, will take on a role previously played by Angelina Jolie in 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and Alicia Vikander in 2018’s Tomb Raider. The Game of Thrones star acknowledged the actresses she has to live up to in a statement reading, “They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands.” Attempts at turning the Tomb Raider video games into a cinematic franchise have faced some difficulty. Plans for a sequel to Vikander’s Tomb Raider fell through after the film received middling reviews and box office returns. Production on the series is set to begin on Jan. 19, 2026.