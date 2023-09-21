Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas for Kids in Shocking Divorce Twist

Sophie Turner has filed a petition against Joe Jonas for the return of their two children to England, according to court documents filed in the Southern District of New York.

The musician filed for divorce from the actress earlier this month.

Jonas, Turner says, is wrongfully retaining their two children in New York City from their habitual residence in the U.K.

According to Turner’s petition, a plan had been in the works for over a year between the perpetually traveling former couple to secure a permanent residence in England, which they have now done, so that their young children can attend school there.

“The Mother is fully involved in all of the children’s schooling, medical care, dental care, cultural activities, extracurricular activities, and other activities in England,” the petition reads. “The Mother provides all of the children’s day-to-day care in England. England is the children’s habitual residence.”

Jonas is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers in the United States, and according to Turner’s petition, she and Jonas had agreed that their children should travel with their father and a nanny in August while she filmed an ITVX drama series.

The family had planned to meet up in New York after Turner had completed her work commitment, the petition states, and then Jonas and Turner had previously agreed that she would return to England with their children on Sept. 20, 2023.

Jonas, according to Turner, blindsided her and upended their plans when, following an argument 0n Aug. 15, he filed for divorce on Sept. 1, something the actress says she only found out about through the media days later.

Turner’s petition says that, in his divorce filings, Jonas is seeking a timesharing schedule for the children to be ordered by the Florida state court based on the incorrect claim that the children have been living in Florida for the past six months.

Last week, the petition continues, Turner met up with Jonas to discuss the established plan of returning to England with the children on Sept. 20.

However, the former Disney star allegedly “has possession of the children’s passports... refuses to return the passports... and refuses to send the children home to England” with Turner.

The Daily Beast reached out to Turner’s attorney and Jonas’s rep for comment.