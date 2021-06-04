Sophie Turner’s Pride Month Tribute: ‘Time Isn’t Straight and Neither Am I’
BASKING IN PRIDE
Actress Sophie Turner got fans celebrating—and speculating about her sexuality—with a supportive post for Pride Month. On June 1, the Game of Thrones star posted to her Instagram Story, “IT’S MUTHAFUCKIN #pride month babaaayyyyy.” Rainbow stickers that read “BI PRIDE,” “MOVE, I’M GAY,” and “time isn’t straight and neither am i” also filled the post. Fans were quick to rejoice. “Waiiiiit a damn minute.. is this Sophie Turner coming out as bi?? Nothing but respect for the queen in the north,” one Twitter user said. “You’re telling me sophie turner is bi and she married joe jonas instead of me??????” another user said. Turner has not responded to any questions regarding her sexuality but has told Rolling Stone that she has been romantically involved with women before. “Everyone experiments,” she said. “It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.” She’s said that Joe Jonas, whom she has been married to since May 2019, is the person she loves and wants to enjoy her life with.