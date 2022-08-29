CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Sopranos’ Actor Robert LuPone Dies at 76

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Manhattan Class Company Theater founder and lauded actor Robert LuPone has died. He was 76 years old. The Brooklyn-born actor, who rose to national prominence in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line and appeared in the HBO smash hit The Sopranos, passed away Aug. 27 after a three year struggle with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement put out by the off-Broadway theater he co-founded. “Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked in to our souls,” MCC Theater wrote in a heartfelt statement of LuPone that remembered him as a nurturing and patient mentor who lovingly stitched together their community. LuPone’s success was wide and far-reaching, spanning dozens of TV and Broadway performances, earning him some of the most notable recognitions in the industry, including Daytime Emmy and Tony Award nominations.

