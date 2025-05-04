A longtime ex-girlfriend of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner said their sex life was at times anything but sexy. During a chat on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast Friday, Holly Madison, 45, said bedroom orgies were among the “disgusting” sex acts she did with Hefner that “hated.” She added, “I made it very known I hated it.” Madison rose to fame as one of Hefner’s three girlfriends at the center of E!’s reality TV series The Girls Next Door, which followed their life at the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles. In her 2015 tell-all Down the Rabbit Hole, Madison said she was 20 years old when she became one of 75-year-old Hefner’s girlfriends, dating from 2001 to 2008. In a 2022 interview, Madison described sex with Hefner as a “chore” that all the girls living in the house felt “we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house.” Yet despite their over 50-year age gap, Madison told Thiele that their one-on-one sex life was more “normal than you would think.” She said, “It’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.” She added, “Maybe some people’s balls do get old and nasty, but I’ve never seen such a thing.” Hefner died in 2017 at age 91.
‘Sopranos’ and ‘The Wire’ Actor Dies At 84
Chaley Scalies, best known for playing Tony Soprano’s high school football coach on The Sopranos and Thomas “Horseface” Pakusa on season two of The Wire, has died. He was 84. The veteran character actor passed away Thursday at a nursing facility in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s, his daughter Anne Marie Scalies told The Hollywood Reporter. Scalies portrayed Horseface, an incarcerated longshoreman and loyal union man, in all 12 episodes of The Wire‘s critically acclaimed second season. He played Coach Molinaro in Season 5 of The Sopranos, appearing in Tony’s dream to scold him for wasting his potential on crime. He made his film debut in the 1995 film Two Bits, starring Al Pacino, and also appeared on Law & Order. Outside of acting, he worked as a sales director at the manufacturing company Clifton Precision and later founded his own consulting firm, according to his public obituary. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Angeline M. Scalies, and his five children. “His favorite audience was always seated around the dinner table,” his family said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has fired a warning shot at the Trump administration. The Georgia Republican continued to distance herself further from the president on Saturday when she threatened to withhold her vote on a Republican-led budget bill over a laundry list of issues. “I gave my vote for a Biden/Democrat funding and policy CR (continuing resolution) once because my President asked me to, but I will not do it again,” Greene wrote on X just a day after she went on a rambling rant against the Trump administration. The MAGA firebrand said she would not vote to fund “a single penny or bullet” to Ukraine or Iran, with whom the administration’s nuclear talks were recently postponed. Greene also said she would vote against policies related to the COVID-19 vaccine, abortion, and “the trans agenda.” The congresswoman, who heads the DOGE subcommittee, added that she wanted cuts made by Elon Musk’s cost-cutting crew to become permanent. Greene also vowed to vote against any fund reconciliation and tax law that doesn’t include Trump’s long-promised no tax on tips, overtime, and social security: “For the love of God, give the American people and those who have suffered and worked the hardest a break.” If Republicans can’t support her agenda, she said, “then they have no idea why we won the election.”
Aaron Rodgers may have quietly tied the knot. The 41-year-old NFL quarterback sparked marriage rumors after showing up Friday to the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky—an event ahead of the Kentucky Derby—sporting a ring on his left ring finger. The public outing set social media ablaze as eagle-eyed fans speculated about his relationship status. Rodgers made it clear that he is off the market in December, when he revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was dating a woman named Brittani, who, he noted, values her privacy and doesn’t have social media. Last month, he confirmed the relationship was “serious,” saying, “I’m in a different phase of my life. I have off-field stuff going on that requires my attention.” Rodgers was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley from 2021 to 2022 and dated Olivia Munn, also an actress, from 2014 to 2017. The quarterback is currently a free-agent after parting ways with the Jets, and has discussed a potential contract to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.
An American tourist impaled himself on a metal fence at the iconic Roman Colosseum on Friday after climbing the railing to snap a selfie or get a better view, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported. The 47-year-old man, a United States citizen living in Taiwan, pierced his spine while scaling the fence that lines the lower arches of Rome’s ancient amphitheater. He hung there for 20 minutes before paramedics were able to extract him, with crowds of tourists witnessing the gruesome scene. “It was terrible,” an eyewitness told Il Messaggero, “He couldn’t free himself.” The man reportedly screamed in pain until he lost consciousness. After paramedics heaved him away from the fence, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received 80 stitches and oxygen. He was reported to be in stable condition by that night. The tourist, who was visiting Rome with family and friends, was questioned by police on Sunday. In 2021, two American tourists were caught breaking into the Colosseum at night, reportedly to have a beer. They were fined the equivalent of $900.
The Sopranos star Joe Pantoliano, 73, said he is ready to ditch America for greener pastures amid the Trump administration’s rapid remaking of the country. Pantoliano, who played Ralph Cifaretto on the hit HBO series, was born in New Jersey. He told Page Six at the Tucci in Italy premiere earlier this week that he had “just got back” from a vacation in Portugal with his wife, and they are considering a permanent move. “We really love it there,” he said, adding that it’s “hard for me to think about people’s bulls–-t” while he’s trying to work. “The world is on fire, it’s hard for me to concentrate,” he said. Pantoliano is the latest celeb to consider fleeing the United States because of President Donald Trump. Former talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rossi, traded Los Angeles for the English countryside on the heels of Trump’s re-election, and, similarly, Rosie O’Donnell revealed that she has “no regrets” after leaving the U.S. for Ireland. “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country,” O’Donnell said.
Diego Calva, one of the stars of the upcoming gay period drama On Swift Horses, revealed in an interview with Attitude that he ended up developing neck pain from kissing his 6′5” co-star Jacob Elordi. He told the mag, “There was one moment, probably the first scene when I realized how tall Jacob was and it was my first time acting looking up. He was laughing at me! He’s way taller—I had like a neck pain for the first week from just kissing.” He added that he found shooting sex scenes with and being naked around the Australian actor intimidating, because “He’s like a f---ing god! He’s too perfect!” The film, which stars Calva, Elordi, and Daisy Edgar-Jones and is directed by Daniel Minahan, was released late last month following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last September.
Jason Isaacs, star of the most recent season of The White Lotus as well as the Harry Potter film franchise, took to Instagram to respond to rumors of ongoing drama between members of the show’s cast. As Page Six reports, Isaacs posted selfies to his Instagram on Friday, taken with co-star Walton Goggins, which were accompanied by the caption, “Guess who was on my plane? Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” The post was liked by fellow co-stars Sam Nivola, Carrie Coon, and Aimee Lou Wood, while Goggins posted his own selfie with Isaacs to his Instagram story with the caption, “Got to hug Timothy Ratliff yesterday.” Since the show’s finale, rumors of drama between cast members, including Goggins and Wood, have taken social media by storm. Isaacs has certainly done his part to fan the flames, saying in one interview of the time spent on-set that there were “friendships that were made and friendships that were lost.”
Sovereignty managed to defy the odds—and the wet conditions—and take home the trophy at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, beating favorite Journalism to win the $5 million prize in 2:02.31. Journalism, who was the favorite heading into the race with 3-1 odds, came second, while Baeza came third and Final Gambit came fourth. Sovereignty is owned by Godolphin, the stables owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sovereignty’s team will receive $3.1 million of the $5 million prize after the pot was increased last year from $3 million to $5 million, making it the largest prize in Derby history. Sovereignty’s win is the second for trainer Bill Mott, who won his first Derby in 2019 with Country House. That metaphorical idea of Sovereignty beating Journalism was not lost on spectators. Sarah Palin took to X to describe it as “Providential,” while The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus lamented that, “Sovereignty defeating Journalism hits a little too close to home these days.”
American rapper Fat Joe has lost his beloved mother Marie Del-Carmen Cartagena. The “What’s Luv?” singer posted a beautiful tribute to the woman he called his world on Saturday with an emotional message and a series of photos. “This a real one, peace to the woman who brought me in this world. She didn’t have much but she gave us everything. Anyone who knows my Mom knows she had a heart of gold,” he wrote. The singer added that his mother loved her community and people so much that she refused to move out of the projects despite her son’s financial success. She “died of a broken heart” after losing her husband of 60 years, he added. Fat Joe’s father, Ernesto, died in February. “My dad wanted her with him... Mommy till I see you again you were my world, my heart, my everything. I’ll continue to make you proud,” he added. The rapper has long had a close bond with his mother. In January he celebrated her birthday by calling himself a “momma’s boy” and applauding her for beating cancer.