Soros Giving Pro-Obama PAC $1 Million

Priorities USA Action, the pro-Obama super PAC, is set to receive a million-dollar donation from none other than George Soros, his political adviser announced at a Democracy Alliance luncheon Thursday headlined by Bill Clinton. Soros has donated relatively little during this election cycle as a whole compared with the tens of millions he gave in 2004, and he even claimed earlier this year that he probably wouldn't give to Priorities USA Action. This major contribution is big news for the president's reelection campaign, as it could encourage more donations as Election Day nears.